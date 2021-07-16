Moon 'wobble,' climate change seen as driving coastal flooding in 2030s

Waves at high tide make their way over rocks and onto the road in Oceanside
Dan Fastenberg
·2 min read

By Dan Fastenberg

(Reuters) - U.S. coastlines will face increasing flooding in the mid-2030s thanks to a regular lunar cycle that will magnify rising sea levels caused by climate change, according to research led by NASA scientists.

A key factor identified by the scientists is a regular "wobble" in the moon's orbit - first identified in the 18th century - that takes 18.6 years to complete. The moon's gravitational pull helps drive Earth's tides.

In half of this lunar cycle, Earth's regular daily tides are diminished, with high tides lower than usual and low tides higher than usual. In the cycle's other half, the situation is reversed, with high tides higher and low tides lower.

The expected flooding will result from the combination of the continuing sea level rise associated with climate change and the arrival of an amplification part of the lunar cycle in the mid-2030s, the researchers said.

"In the background, we have long-term sea level rise associated with global warming. It's causing sea level to increase everywhere," Ben Hamlington, NASA team leader and one of the study's authors, told Reuters.

"This effect from the moon causes the tides to vary, so what we found is that this effect lines up with the underlying sea level rise, and that will cause flooding specifically in that time period from 2030 to 2040," Hamlington said.

The researchers studied 89 tide gauge locations in every coastal U.S. state and territory aside from Alaska. The effect of the dynamic applies to the entire planet except for far northern coastlines like in Alaska.

The prediction pushes previous estimates for serious coastal flooding forward by about 70 years.

The study, published this month in the journal Nature Climate Change, was led by members of a NASA science team that tracks sea level change. The study focused on U.S. coasts but the findings are applicable to coasts worldwide, NASA said.

"This is eye-opening for a lot of people," Hamlington said. "It's really critical information for planners. And I think there's a great amount of interest in trying to get this information from science and scientists into the hands of planners."

Hamlington said city planners should plan accordingly.

"A building or particular piece of infrastructure, you may want to be there for a very long amount of time, whereas something else you may just want to protect or have access to for a few years."

(Reporting by Dan Fastenberg; Editing by Diane Craft and Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA Predicts That a Moon Wobble Will Cause Coastal Floods Here on Earth in the 2030s

    Climate change is also a factor that is already causing sea levels to rise, according to a new study.

  • What Exactly Is Coral-Reef-Safe Sunscreen, and Why Should You Be Using It?

    Basically, there are certain chemicals formulated in sunscreens that contribute to the destruction and decay of coral reefs, which nobody wants. Whether you want a spray sunscreen or something light for your face, these products will keep you protected fun the sun and help keep the oceans that much safer. Every little thing we can do to help keep our planet healthy is a yes from us, and, spoiler alert, some of your tried and true favorite sunscreens are on this list.

  • Gente De Zona reflects on how "Patria Y Vida" became an anthem for Cuba's protests

    "Patria Y Vida," meaning "Homeland and Life," has been echoed by demonstrators taking to the streets to protest Cuba's decades-long authoritarian and Communist regime. The phrase comes from a popular hip-hop song released earlier this year by a collaboration between six Cuban musicians. Manuel Bojorquez sat down with two of the artists behind the hit that has now become a drumbeat for change.

  • NC driver with long speeding record charged with killing 6-year-old during street race

    Donnie Ray Cobb got multiple breaks in previous speeding cases. Now he is charged with murder, assault, reckless driving and more in the death of 6-year-old Liam Lagunas.

  • Exclusive: New caucus shows GOP split on tech regulations

    The top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is launching a new GOP caucus on Big Tech as he seeks to build support for antitrust changes despite a divide among Republicans.The big picture: Republicans eager to take on Big Tech are at a crossroads between working with Democrats to enact changes now or going it alone and playing a longer game.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The "Freedom from

  • 'When will this end?': Detroit area hit again with flooding

    Steady rain drenched the Detroit area Friday, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of frustrated residents whose homes filled with water again exactly three weeks after thousands of basements were wrecked by sewage from a tremendous storm. A downtown ramp to M-10, known as the Lodge Freeway, was below water and closed, while sections of Interstate 94 in Detroit and suburbs were also flooded. The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for Wayne County as well as flood advisories for elsewhere in southeastern Michigan.

  • Gente de Zona on Cuba: 'It is the people who are marching'

    The slogan “¡Patria y vida!” — “Homeland and life!” — is heard loudly during the demonstrations in Cuba. “Patria y vida” is performed by Yotuel Romero, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, who change the Cuban revolutionary slogan “homeland or death” created by Fidel Castro to: “No more lies, my people ask for freedom, no more doctrines / Let us no longer shout‘ Homeland or death’ but ‘Homeland and life’”.

  • Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County $3.7 million for security, other expenses

    Hennepin County spent about $3.7 million on the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for courthouse security, employee salaries and services for George Floyd's family, among other expenses. Jurors convicted Chauvin on April 20 of all counts against him — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — for killing Floyd last year. The ...

  • Every NFL team to play internationally once every 8 years

    Every NFL team will play internationally on rotation:

  • Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban 'a matter of will'

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he believes Afghan forces can secure the country as the U.S. withdraws, but success will depend on whether they have the will to put up a fierce fight against the Taliban. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country in recent days as Taliban forces have surged through northern Afghanistan. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pompeo said he is confident Afghan forces can repel the Taliban, but it's “a matter of will.”

  • Abilene woman who picked up the ‘mother load’ sentenced in Weatherford meth sales case

    A Weatherford police officer stopped a vehicle headed west on Fort Worth Highway in May 2020.

  • Mark Hamill Says He Was "Stunned" By 'Mandalorian' Casting | THR News

    Mark Hamill is opening up about how that shocking Luke Skywalker reprisal came to be in 'The Mandalorian' and teases a 'Mandalorian' special.

  • Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll surpasses 125

    Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to rescue hundreds of people threatened by historic floods, including residents of a town where the ground gave way beneath their homes, as the disaster claimed dozens more lives and search for the missing went on.

  • 'They're killing people': Biden blames Facebook, other social media for allowing Covid misinformation

    The White House has warned in recent days that false claims shared on those platforms are contributing to a decline in U.S. vaccination rates.

  • ‘The Suicide Squad': Early Reactions Hail ‘Hilariously Violent and Heartfelt’ Movie

    Warner Bros. gave select fans and critics an early look at “The Suicide Squad” on Wednesday night at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, and the first reactions spilling out on social media are enthusiastic bordering on hyperbolic. Now first, as always, it’s wise to take these things with a grain of salt. Studios curate very early movie previews — “The Suicide Squad” doesn’t hit theaters until Aug. 6 — to maximize hype. Plenty of times fans have poured out of a screening of a movie with gushing pra

  • Watch live as Jeff Bezos launches into space on Blue Origin's first passenger flight

    Bezos and his companions will experience a rocket launch, skim the edge of space, then plunge to a parachute landing in just 11 minutes.

  • I'm A Mom Microdosing Magic Mushrooms. Here's How It's Changing How I See The World.

    "It’s not the ’60s and I’m not a hippie. Neither am I in my experimental teens or 20s. Yet here I am: a mom on mushrooms."

  • SUV collides with Yellowstone bison, night driving at issue

    A recent collision involving a bison and a large SUV in Yellowstone National Park should serve as a reminder to park visitors to drive extra carefully at night.

  • Blue Origin’s mystery passenger revealed: At age 18, Oliver Daemen will be youngest spaceflier

    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says the beneficiary of the $28 million auction for a spot on its New Shepard suborbital spaceship is Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands. Daemen is due to take a trip to the edge of space next Tuesday, sitting alongside Bezos and his brother Mark — as well as female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who at the age of 82 would become the oldest person to go to space. Daemen would become the youngest. The actual winner of last month’s auctio

  • Oh Great, Now We Have To Worry About A Potentially Devastating 'Moon Wobble'

    NASA is expecting “dramatic increases in flood numbers” in the nation's coastal cities.