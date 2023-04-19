Moonbin, member of K-pop group ASTRO, found dead at 25

[Source]

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO, has reportedly died at the age of 25.

The singer was found dead by his manager at his home in Seoul's Gangnam district on April 19, according to Yonhap News.

“It appears that Moonbin took his own life," authorities told local news media. “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”



Moonbin debuted as a member of ASTRO in 2016 under the entertainment agency Fantagio alongside Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, Sanha and Rocky. He also formed the ASTRO sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha in September 2020. They most recently released an EP titled ”Incense” in January. The duo was scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in Busan next month.



The singer was also the older brother of Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop girl group Billlie.

Moonbin's death comes after Rocky confirmed his departure from ASTRO earlier this year. At the time, their agency explained that the band would continue as a five-member group in the future.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For a list of international suicide hotlines, click here.

