Moonbug, Owner of CoComelon, Buys YouTube Kids’ Network Little Angel

Moonbug Entertainment is expanding its kid-vid footprint by snapping up Little Angel, a popular producer of YouTube videos and songs for preschoolers.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The acquisition is Moonbug’s first since it was bought in a $3 billion deal by Candle Media, the next-generation media roll-up venture headed by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by private-equity firm Blackstone. Moonbug’s previous acquisitions have included CoComelon, itself a powerhouse YouTube kids’ content player.

The Little Angel Network, which houses YouTube channels Little Angel and Little World, has more than 88 million subscribers on YouTube worldwide. Since 2019, the brand has seen its global viewership double and now delivers some 1.5 billion monthly views.

Moonbug said it plans to grow Little Angel “exponentially” by investing in content, expanding distribution across its global network, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.

“Little Angel is loved by families across the globe. Its irreverent humor and relatable world make it a strong addition to our IP portfolio,” Renè Rechtman, Moonbug co-founder and CEO (formerly Disney’s international head of digital studios), said in announcing the pact. “There continues to be a tremendous demand for great value-based kids’ content that connects with a global audience, and this acquisition represents an important opportunity for us to build another global entertainment franchise.”

Little Angel’s library comprises more than 400 original songs and over 500 animated episodes, with content in 19 languages, which are designed to teach preschool lessons like learning letters and numbers, good manners and healthy habits. “We cannot be more thrilled that Little Angel has found the right home with Moonbug,” commented Hassan Youssef, CEO of Valnet, the Quebec, Canada-based company that operates Little Angel.

Candle Media has made three acquisitions to date: Moonbug Entertainment in December 2021; Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for $900 million; and Faraway Road, producer of Netflix’s “Fauda,” for under $50 million. The company also took minority stake in Westbrook, the media company co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

“Little Angel is a perfect addition to Moonbug and this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in the continued growth and success of the companies and brands within Candle,” Mayer and Staggs, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of Candle Media, said in a statement.

London-based Moonbug’s now lineup includes CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage and ARPO. The company’s shows are on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku.

