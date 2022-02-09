Moonbug, Owner of CoComelon, Buys YouTube Kids’ Network Little Angel

Todd Spangler
·2 min read

Moonbug Entertainment is expanding its kid-vid footprint by snapping up Little Angel, a popular producer of YouTube videos and songs for preschoolers.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The acquisition is Moonbug’s first since it was bought in a $3 billion deal by Candle Media, the next-generation media roll-up venture headed by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by private-equity firm Blackstone. Moonbug’s previous acquisitions have included CoComelon, itself a powerhouse YouTube kids’ content player.

The Little Angel Network, which houses YouTube channels Little Angel and Little World, has more than 88 million subscribers on YouTube worldwide. Since 2019, the brand has seen its global viewership double and now delivers some 1.5 billion monthly views.

Moonbug said it plans to grow Little Angel “exponentially” by investing in content, expanding distribution across its global network, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.

“Little Angel is loved by families across the globe. Its irreverent humor and relatable world make it a strong addition to our IP portfolio,” Renè Rechtman, Moonbug co-founder and CEO (formerly Disney’s international head of digital studios), said in announcing the pact. “There continues to be a tremendous demand for great value-based kids’ content that connects with a global audience, and this acquisition represents an important opportunity for us to build another global entertainment franchise.”

Little Angel’s library comprises more than 400 original songs and over 500 animated episodes, with content in 19 languages, which are designed to teach preschool lessons like learning letters and numbers, good manners and healthy habits. “We cannot be more thrilled that Little Angel has found the right home with Moonbug,” commented Hassan Youssef, CEO of Valnet, the Quebec, Canada-based company that operates Little Angel.

Candle Media has made three acquisitions to date: Moonbug Entertainment in December 2021; Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for $900 million; and Faraway Road, producer of Netflix’s “Fauda,” for under $50 million. The company also took minority stake in Westbrook, the media company co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

“Little Angel is a perfect addition to Moonbug and this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in the continued growth and success of the companies and brands within Candle,” Mayer and Staggs, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of Candle Media, said in a statement.

London-based Moonbug’s now lineup includes CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage and ARPO. The company’s shows are on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku.

Best of Variety

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Makes Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 3 Surefire REITs To Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you might want to pick up in the next bear market. Realty Income (NYSE: O) has the largest net lease portfolio, with a massive 10,000 properties. This is notable because it owns single-tenant properties for which the lessee is responsible for the asset's operating costs.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Value and dividend stocks haven't been the market's favorites over the last few years, but after the recent market sell-off, there are some attractive stocks emerging. Rising interest rates have caused sell-offs in both growth stocks and dividend stocks because competing rates have gotten higher. My top dividend stocks today are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]