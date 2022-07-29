Moonda, Bradford talked a lot on day of murder

AKRON, Ohio - The night before her husband was shot to death, Donna Moonda was sending text messages to her boyfriend that made her look like a lovesick schoolgirl.

Damian Bradford was her "daddy," and she was his "baby girl," according to transcripts revealed in federal court Thursday. She spoke of his bulging muscles, and said when she was going to sleep, "I'm getting tired, I'm going to count little Damians until I fall asleep."

"As a white girl would say, my eyes are only for you," Moonda, 48, of Hermitage, Mercer County, said in another message to Bradford, 25, formerly of Center Township.

But the day after her husband, Gulam, was shot to death along the Ohio Turnpike, Moonda's text messages to Bradford were of a decidedly darker nature.

"Something terrible has happened," Moonda wrote to her lover on May 14, 2005. "I don't know where to start. I can't talk now, maybe later."

In Thursday testimony in Moonda's death penalty trial, prosecutors said that Moonda and Bradford talked plenty the day that Mercer County urologist Gulam Moonda, 69, was shot to death.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Halligan testified that Moonda and Bradford communicated 23 times that day, through eight phone calls and 15 text messages.

Using the pair's cell phone records, Halligan said he was able to track their movements, including the fact that the two apparently met outside New Castle around noon on May 13, 2005.

Prosecutors have said they believe that's when Moonda and Bradford finalized their plan to have Bradford kill Gulam Moonda and make it appear to be a highway robbery, so that they could split millions in inheritance money.

Prosecutors have previously said they think Moonda gave Bradford a map of the route that she, her husband and her mother, Dorothy Smouse, would take from Mercer County toward Toledo.

Donna Moonda has steadfastly maintained her innocence. Her defense attorneys say Bradford acted alone and that she could not identify who shot her husband. Bradford has already confessed to the shooting and is required to testify against Moonda in exchange for a 17½ year federal prison sentence.

Story continues

Bradford was apparently near the Moonda home in Hermitage shortly before the Moondas left for Toledo, Halligan said, and at 4:29 p.m., minutes before her departure, Donna Moonda sent a text message that read, "U enjoy the beautiful day. I will text you when I can. I luv u."

Bradford headed west to Ohio behind the Moondas, Halligan said. At 5:30 p.m., the Moondas stopped at the Portage Service Plaza and stayed for about 30 minutes. At 6:04 p.m., Bradford received a phone call from someone that showed he was at or near the service plaza as well, Halligan said.

At 6:29 p.m., no more than five minutes before the Moonda slaying, Halligan said, Bradford was within a mile of the shooting scene. Records showed someone called him then, but the call wasn't answered and went to voicemail.

The cell phone records and physical evidence collected along the turnpike showed that Bradford then went to the next exit, and then got back on the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike and headed back to Pennsylvania, still talking to people on his phones, Halligan said.

Last year, Bradford showed Ohio Highway troopers where he threw the gun used in the slaying, Halligan said, and it was recovered along the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, within a mile or so of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

In other court testimony:

Aliquippa resident Abelina Flati said that around Christmas 2005, she drove Bradford, a former neighbor of hers when he lived in the Valley Terrace Housing complex, to Hermitage.

There, Flati said, she dropped Bradford off at Moonda's home, and she watched as the two hugged outside the home before she drove away.

Court wasn't scheduled for Friday; testimony is to resume Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Moonda, Bradford talked a lot on day of murder