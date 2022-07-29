Moonda Trial: Closing arguments scheduled for Thursday

AKRON, OHIO - Anticipating heightened public and media interest, a U.S. district judge decided Monday to move Donna Moonda's federal death-penalty trial to a larger courtroom when the trial resumes Thursday morning with closing arguments.

Attorneys for the defense and prosecution will be allotted two hours each to make their closing arguments in a fifth-floor courtroom at the Federal Building in Akron, Ohio, and then jurors will begin deliberating on Moonda's fate.

Moonda, 48, of Hermitage, is accused of conspiring with her one-time lover, former Center Township resident Damian Bradford, to kill her wealthy husband, Dr. Gulam Moonda, 69, and split a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Bradford, 25, ultimately confessed to the May 13, 2005, slaying along the Ohio Turnpike, pleading guilty and agreeing to testify against Moonda in exchange for a 17½-year prison sentence. He testified last week as the prosecution's star witness.

Witness testimony concluded Monday morning in Akron.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Mannion and Melissa Zielaskiewicz, a forensic scientist for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, were called to the stand to testify about black knit caps found along the Ohio Turnpike shortly after the killing.

Zielaskiewicz said she cut several small pieces out of the hats and tested them for DNA evidence. Bradford was excluded as the source of DNA on one of the hats, based on that testing, and investigators were unable to get anything conclusive from the other.

While investigators ruled out the hats as evidence, defense attorney Roger Synenberg questioned whether it was possible for DNA evidence to have existed on other areas of the hats that weren't tested.

Zielaskiewicz said it was.

In earlier testimony, Bradford said he was wearing a baseball hat the night he shot Moonda.

On Monday afternoon, attorneys addressed some procedural matters.

Among them, Donna Moonda requested that U.S. Judge David Dowd instruct the jury before it begins deliberating that it should not read anything into her decision not to testify.

Story continues

Also, Dowd decided to have all four charges against Moonda be evaluated separately. She is charged with single counts of interstate stalking and murder for hire, and both are accompanied by a count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

Synenberg asked that the accompanying charge be automatically thrown out if Moonda were found not guilty of interstate stalking or murder for hire. Dowd rejected the request and said the jury would have to make a decision on all four counts.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Moonda Trial: Closing arguments scheduled for Thursday