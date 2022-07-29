Moonda trial: Nephew says doctor knew of affair

Donna Moonda

AKRON, Ohio - The day after Hermitage doctor Gulam Moonda was shot to death along the Ohio Turnpike on May 13, 2005, his beloved nephew listened as the grieving widow talked about the murder.

"She said she didn't know what happened, that they had a perfect marriage," Faroq Moonda testified Tuesday in federal court in Akron. "She said they were so much in love, she didn't know why this happened."

But as media reports of Donna Moonda's drug use and infidelity swirled through the media several days after the urologist's death, Faroq Moonda said he confronted her, and she admitted the rumors were true.

When he asked whether his uncle knew of the affair, he said she told him, "We had an understanding."

That wasn't the only secret that Donna Moonda had tried to keep from Faroq Moonda, he testified during the second day of her federal death penalty murder trial in Akron.

Moonda, 48, is accused of hiring her lover, Damian Bradford, 25, formerly of Center Township, to shoot her 69-year-old husband to death along the Ohio Turnpike near Cleveland, promising Bradford millions of dollars in inheritance money.

Prosecutors used the testimony of Faroq Moonda and others to paint a picture in which Moonda misled investigators after her husband's shooting, and misled others long before that.

Twice during testimony Tuesday, Donna Moonda, in a pink blouse and gray pants, showed emotion, once dabbing at her eyes as Faroq Moonda testified.

The second was as prosecutors showed a photo of Gulam Moonda's gunshot wound. Donna Moonda glanced at it, then lowered her head and shook it slowly.

The nephew

Though Faroq Moonda said he knew that his uncle, whom he also referred to as his adopted father, wasn't happy in his marriage to Donna, he apparently had no idea of the depths of their problems.

In 2004, Donna Moonda was convicted of stealing drugs while a nurse anesthetist at UPMC Greenville and was placed on two years' probation.

Faroq Moonda, who emigrated from India in 1988 and had lived with Gulam and Donna Moonda, said he was completing his doctoral studies and was applying for internships in March 2005. One of those places was UPMC, he said, and when he phoned his uncle about it, Donna Moonda was in the background, apparently upset.

Story continues

At first, Faroq said, his uncle said that Donna Moonda said he could do better, and then said she didn't want to work under him, but that didn't make sense to him, because he was becoming a physician anesthetist and had talked about working with Donna Moonda.

What Gulam and Donna Moonda wouldn't tell him was that she'd been fired, Faroq said, only learning that detail after the shooting. He testified that he and his wife, Afreen, both of Poland, Ohio, drove past the shooting site. Gulam and Donna Moonda, and her mother, Dorothy Smouse, whom Faroq Moonda said he called "Mom," were headed to Bowling Green, Ohio. Faroq and Afreen Moonda were also headed there, but drove separately.

Though Moonda's defense attorney, Roger Synenberg, said Monday that his client lived a simple life, prosecutors chipped away at that Tuesday, with Afreen Moonda saying she was with Gulam and Donna Moonda during one shopping trip as Donna bought expensive purses and other items.

But Afreen Moonda also recalled Donna telling her once, "Men like Dr. Moonda only come around once in a lifetime."

Tearing up the tale

Several people, including Faroq Moonda and Dr. Ravi Sachdeva, a co-worker of Gulam Moonda and co-executor of his estate, said Tuesday that after the shooting, Donna Moonda stuck to a story of being ambushed by a highway robber along the turnpike after she stopped at an emergency pullover to switch drivers with her husband.

But Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Vicki Casey said that during a May 20, 2005, interview with Donna Moonda, she said that not only could she not identify who the killer was, she said it couldn't have been Damian Bradford.

Last year, Bradford admitted to killing Gulam Moonda, and agreed to testify against his one-time lover in her trial. It's unknown when he will take the witness stand.

Moonda also claimed that the shooting was likely a robbery because her husband, who always carried a large amount of cash in his wallet, flashed cash when the Moondas and Smouse stopped at the Portage Service Plaza along the Ohio Turnpike about an hour before the shooting.

However, Highway Patrol Lt. Judy Neel introduced a surveillance videotape from the plaza that clearly showed Donna Moonda with her husband's wallet.

Other troopers testified to a trail of paperwork and evidence that showed Donna Moonda was paying for a vehicle for Bradford, had showered him with money and gifts, and was paying for his Center apartment.

Among the tips they received, according to testimony, was information from another of Bradford's girlfriends, Charlene McFrazier of Leetsdale, who told investigators that Donna Moonda and Bradford, who had met in drug treatment in Gateway Rehabilitation Center in Center Township, were lovers.

In other testimony:

Members of the highway patrol spent much of the day explaining how evidence was gathered and tested, such as the contents of Moonda's wallet, including photos and credit cards, and turnpike toll tickets. No useful DNA evidence or fingerprints were gathered from the evidence, troopers said.

Tricia Gerbasi, a former secretary for Gulam Moonda, said that the morning of the shooting, Donna Moonda called her and, claiming computer problems, asked Gerbasi to print out an Internet map with directions from Hermitage to Youngstown, which Gerbasi did, then faxed to Moonda's home.

Prosecutors have said that Donna Moonda gave Bradford a map of the driving route so that he could follow the Moondas into Ohio.

Sachdeva said Donna Moonda didn't attend a memorial service for her husband at a Youngstown mosque a week after he was killed, though she did attend his funeral.

Sachdeva added that Moonda didn't contribute any money toward a $25,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Synenberg intimated that's because Donna Moonda didn't have the money after her husband died.

Synenberg tried to introduce evidence in questioning Sachdeva that Dr. Moonda was worried about threats he had received from a woman's father before the shooting. Under objections from prosecutors, U.S. District Judge David Dowd stopped that line of questioning.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Moonda trial: Nephew says doctor knew of affair