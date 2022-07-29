Moonda trial: Threats against doctor discounted

AKRON, Ohio ­- The defense of Donna Moonda ended Friday without her appearance on the witness stand.

The fate of the 48-year-old Hermitage, Mercer County, woman likely will be placed in the hands of a federal jury on Thursday, who will decide her fate on charges that she plotted with her lover to kill her wealthy husband.

Defense attorneys one last time Friday played up reports that Dr. Gulam Moonda had received threats in the weeks and months before he was shot on May 13, 2005, along the Ohio Turnpike.

Damian Bradford, 25, formerly of Center Township, has already confessed to the killing, saying Donna Moonda plotted it to look like a highway robbery so that the pair could split millions in inheritance money.

Defense attorneys have said Donna Moonda had nothing to do with her husband's killing. By law, a jury cannot make any inference by the fact that she did not take the witness stand in her own defense.

Threats revisited

Dr. Ravi Sachdeva, a former co-worker and close friend of Gulam Moonda, a urologist, said Friday that one of the Moondas - he couldn't recall whether it was Gulam or Donna - told him about threats Gulam Moonda reportedly received before he was killed.

Of the threats, Sachdeva said, one came from the husband of a woman who worked in Gulam Moonda's office. The other, Sachdeva said, apparently was when Moonda discovered that a male nurse at Sharon Regional Health System had used Moonda's prescription pad to write a prescription. When Moonda went to talk to the nurse about it, the nurse was "confrontational," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said when he inquired whether police had been notified, Moonda said of the second threat, "He's just a hothead and not credible."

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dennis Goodhart said investigators don't think the threats had anything to do with Moonda's killing.

Turnpike motorists

Two Ohio Turnpike motorists said they saw things that might have been related to the scene where, according to prosecutors, the Moondas and Bradford had stopped at an emergency stop area along the turnpike.

Story continues

Brenda Hipkins of Tallmadge, Ohio, said that as she drove along the turnpike around 6:30 p.m. that day - the time investigators think Bradford shot Moonda - she saw a man running away from a light-colored sedan to a darker, full-sized van.

Hipkins said she told prosecutors that she thought the man running to the van was white, while Bradford is black.

Prosecutors have said Donna Moonda intentionally misled them by saying that a dark-colored minivan pulled behind her, while Bradford said he was driving a light-colored Chevy Trailblazer that Donna Moonda had bought him.

Kimberly Schleeper of Elyria, Ohio, said she saw what she thought was a dark-green minivan speed past her, followed by a light-colored luxury car, and both vehicles suddenly pulled into the emergency stop area.

A vehicle not borrowed

Defense attorneys have said that Bradford was trying to borrow a vehicle the day of the murder, even though he testified that he was looking for a vehicle for a friend.

Workout buddy Jason L. Fye of Baden testified Friday that Bradford had called him around noon the day of the killing, asking whether he could borrow a vehicle from Fye, and didn't say why he wanted it or for whom.

Fye said his parents own a dark blue minivan.

However, Fye said, Bradford never borrowed any vehicle from him.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Prosecutors will offer rebuttal witnesses Monday.

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, jurors will have Tuesday and Wednesday off. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will offer their closing arguments Thursday, and then jurors will receive instructions from U.S. District Judge David Dowd Jr., after which they are expected to begin deliberations.

The jurors will be sequestered, meaning they will be housed in an area hotel and not allowed to go home. They are expected to deliberate until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, until they reach a verdict. It was unknown whether they would deliberate Saturday and Sunday, if that became necessary.

If Moonda is convicted, prosecutors and defense attorneys will have a week to 10 days to prepare for the sentencing phase, in which jurors will decide whether Moonda should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Moonda trial: Threats against doctor discounted