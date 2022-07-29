Moonda's lawyers won't argue insanity

AKRON, Ohio - Donna Moonda apparently will not mount an insanity defense in her federal trial on charges that she had her boyfriend shoot her husband to death nearly two years ago.

Defense attorneys for the Hermitage woman filed paperwork Friday stating that a psychologist will not testify to her mental state during her trial. They did not rule out the possibility that a psychologist would testify on her behalf during her sentencing if she is convicted.

In a related development, a federal judge rejected a defense argument that capital punishment is unconstitutional. The ruling means that if Moonda is convicted, a federal jury will choose between death by lethal injection or life in prison.

Moonda, 47, is scheduled for trial in June on charges including murder-for-hire. Federal prosecutors say she masterminded the May 13, 2005, shooting death of her husband, Mercer County urologist Dr. Gulam Moonda, 69, at the hands of Damian Bradford.

Bradford, 25, formerly of Beaver County, has already pleaded guilty in the murder, saying that he shot the doctor to death in his car as it was parked off the Ohio Turnpike in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Donna Moonda, who has continued to maintain her innocence in the case, told investigators that an unknown gunman shot her husband in an apparent robbery.

Prosecutors have said that Donna Moonda urged Bradford to kill Gulam Moonda and promised to split millions of dollars in inheritance money as a reward. Bradford and Donna Moonda met while they were undergoing drug treatment at Gateway Rehabilitation Center in Center Township, prosecutors say.

In exchange for his testimony against his one-time lover, Bradford was given a 17½ -year federal sentence last year.

If Moonda's attorneys had mounted an insanity defense, they would have had to do it during trial testimony before a jury decided her innocence or guilt.

According to paperwork filed in federal court in Akron on Friday, defense attorneys state that a psychologist still would likely testify about Moonda's mental state if she is convicted and the trial moves into the sentencing phase.

In death penalty cases, a defendant's mental state must be considered by a jury when deliberating punishment.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 4, with testimony expected to begin two weeks later.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Moonda's lawyers won't argue insanity