Moonshine, drugs seized; Sampson man arrested

Jun. 14—A Sampson County man is facing charges after a multi-agency investigation culminated late last week with the seizure of seveal kilograms of cocaine, a couple pounds of marijuana and gallons of moonshine, according to Sampson C0unty Sheriff's officials.

The Sheriff's Office issued a press release Monday afternoon announcing the arrest.

On Friday, the Sampson County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 1744 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, following a multi-agency drug investigation. Subsequent to the search, agents located and seized approximately 4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 1.8 pounds of suspected marijuana, nine gallons of moonshine, drug paraphernalia, one firearm, and a small amount of U.S. currency, according to sheriff's officials.

David Lee Chance, 66, of 1744 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, altering a gun serial number, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possessing/selling non-tax paid alcohol.

Chance was transported to the Sampson County Magistrate's Office where he received a $75,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities said additional arrests are possible.