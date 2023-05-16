Moonshine, marijuana and 112 chickens seized at cockfighting event, SC deputies say

A Mother’s Day raid on a cockfighting event in rural South Carolina led deputies to discover moonshine and marijuana were part of the entertainment, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday, May 14, in the unincorporated Middendorf community, about 70 miles northeast of Columbia. Chesterfield County is along the North Carolina state line.

Among the discoveries made at the home were 112 roosters isolated in separate cages, $15,295.39 in cash and two jars of moonshine, photos show.

“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an illegal cockfighting event was occurring in the 100 block of Prospect Church Road in ... Middendorf,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Approximately 20 officers from the sheriff’s office and DNR (Department of Natural Resources) responded and as a result ... 38 people (were) charged with cockfighting.”

Among those arrested was a person charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, one charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and seven charged with possession of marijuana, officials said.

The deputies seized four trailers and 104.8 grams of marijuana, and towed 16 vehicles, officials said.

Cockfighting is a misdemeanor in South Carolina and penalties include up to a $1,000 fine and as much as a year in prison for the first offense, according to Justia U.S. Law. Consequences can triple on a second offense.

