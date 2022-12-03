Moore charged in Nov. 15 stabbing

Dec. 3—A man who reportedly stabbed another man Nov. 15 was charged this week with a felony.

Jason Day Moore, 42, of Ada was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with "assault and battery by means likely to produce death" in connection with the stabbing of 35-year-old Daniel Atkeson.

Law enforcement officials believe the stabbing was the result of an argument.

According to a report by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Hurley, shortly after 2:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies, Ada police, Mercy EMS paramedics and Ada firefighters responded to the scene at 15629 County Road 1510, about a mile or so north of Ada.

A man called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. and informed Central Dispatch that Atkeson had been stabbed. The man reported that the stabbing had occurred about 20 minutes prior to him calling.

Deputies Kenneth Heck and Brandon Hurley arrived and secured the scene prior to arrival of Fire and EMS.

Deputies reported that Atkeson had a lot of blood on his left side, was sweating and complained of a lot of pain.

"When paramedics removed Atkeson's clothing, Deputy Heck observed a wound on Atkeson's lower abdomen that was large enough to expose his entrails," Hurley said. "Atkeson had a laceration on his left arm that required a tourniquet to stop the bleeding ... (and), had approximately six or seven puncture wounds on his left side and stomach."

Atkeson was taken to the airport by Mercy EMS, then flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted.

Sheriff John Christian said Atkeson was in critical condition that evening and underwent surgery. A spokesperson for OU Medical said Nov. 16 that Atkeson had been upgraded to good condition.

Moore was arrested later on the day of the stabbing, and Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.