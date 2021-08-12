Moore Co. couple charged in multiple break-ins, thefts

Aug. 12—CARTHAGE — Two people are accused of multiple break-ins and thefts reported across the county, according to a Moore County Sheriff's Office release.

William Worley III, 33, and Katie Elizabeth Burns, 36, both of West End, were arrested after a residential break-in was reported July 5 to the Sheriff's Office, the release said.

During the investigation, detectives received information that helped identify two potential suspects and a vehicle that was believed used in the crimes, the release said.

Detectives also learned that some of the crimes were committed in local municipalities and brought the Aberdeen and Pinehurst police departments into the investigation, the release said.

On Monday, the three agencies searched a home in the West End area and arrested Burns and Worley.

Each is charged with four counts of possessing stolen property and larceny; three counts each of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metal; and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.

Worrell was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Burns was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation.

Worrell also was charged with Bail for Worrell was set at $75,000 and $25,000 for Burns.