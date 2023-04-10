Editor's note: Charges against Saleeby were dismissed and the record was later expunged, court filings shows.

A Pinecrest High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on a charge of indecent liberties with a student on May 14, according to Moore County jail booking records.

Records show Moore County Schools Special Police arrested Evan Saleeby, 31, of the 400 block of West Palmer Street in Raeford, Wednesday.

Saleeby teaches world history, civics and economics, according to Pinecrest High School's website.

Bail was set at $150,000.

- Nichole Manna

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Moore County high school teacher charged with indecent liberties