Moore County Sheriff's Office says man's body found in abandoned vehicle off US 287

The Moore County Sheriff's Office released information about a body found in a vehicle near Dumas earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy found a deceased man in an abandoned vehicle, approximately eight miles south of Dumas on U.S. 287.

The man was identified as Zachary Arthur Gosselin, and his body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy. No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Moore County sheriff says body found in vehicle off US 287 near Dumas