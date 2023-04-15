Moore estate heir sentenced

Apr. 14—CATLETTSBURG — The sole heir to the estate of a man killed in custody at the Boyd County Detention Center will head to prison for 10 years following his sentencing Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Herbert Moore Jr., 50, of Ashland, became a millionaire following the death of his brother, Michael Lee Moore, allegedly at the hands of Boyd County deputy jailers.

Moore Jr. has spent much of his earnings in legal fees and bond postings after picking up multiple felony convictions.

In the latest indictment, Moore Jr. was charged with one count of wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of a handgun and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Aug. 11, Moore Jr. called authorities to report a "bloodbath" after he fired a gun toward the sounds of someone talking and at a "person" standing in a doorway in his home.

Police responded only to find Moore Jr., an at least eight-time-convicted felon, in possession of guns.

Subsequent searches of his home resulted in two separate cases.

Last month, Moore Jr. entered a guilty plea to possessing the weapons in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

After the completion of a pre-sentence investigation, Moore Jr. was set for sentencing on Friday.

Moore Jr. was given five years for possessing the handguns and another five years on possessing the firearms to run consecutive to one another.

In exchange for his plea, Moore Jr.'s sole count of wanton endangerment was dismissed.

