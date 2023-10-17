Moore family grieving after daughter was fatally struck by Amtrak train
Moore family grieving after daughter was fatally struck by Amtrak train
Moore family grieving after daughter was fatally struck by Amtrak train
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands including Jeep, Ram and Chrsyler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Autoworker strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
The Canadian foodie is a mom of two.
President Biden may have finally decided it's time to help Ukraine win, instead of just preventing them from losing. His reelection could depend on the outcome.
Stewart will eligible to return for the Colts' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
TIkToks are finding motivation in cartoon characters. The post Why are famous cartoon characters being turned into inspirational quotes with AI on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Early last week, I stumbled upon a blog post written by Amanda Peyton, who co-founded Braid, a startup marketing a shared wallet for friends and family to pool their money together for certain things such as a trip. Peyton was refreshingly candid about the demise of the company, which shut down last month. Problems with finding a sponsor bank set the company behind.
A new study found taking just 50 stairs a day can improve your physical health.
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
Cruise will offer paid robotaxi rides in Houston from 9PM to 6AM.
Our full line review of the XC60, including B5 and Recharge plug-in hybrid, going over everything including pricing, electric range and features.
Ford and its joint venture partner SK On will increase wages at two planned EV battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee in an effort to assuage striking autoworkers. The joint venture, known as BlueOval SK, said it's offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. BlueOval SK said it conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.
A major surprise came for Ford on Wednesday night, the 27th day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes.
Jimmy Fallon's pop quiz tests Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce knowledge gap between girls and their dads, plus more laughs from late-night last night.
Show returns to Comedy Central Oct. 16 with plenty of uncertainty around its future
If the rise of Tom Brady from late-round draft pick to franchise savior was an enjoyable story, something close to it may be unfolding again in San Francisco.
An actors strike is still ongoing.
Research on the subject is limited.