Moore gets new fire trucks 3 years after placing order due to supply chain issues
Moore gets new fire trucks 3 years after placing order due to supply chain issues
Moore gets new fire trucks 3 years after placing order due to supply chain issues
The software supply chain, which comprises the components, libraries and processes companies use to develop and publish software, is under threat. According to one recent survey, 88% of companies believe that software supply chain security presents an "enterprise-wide risk" to their organizations, while nearly two-thirds (65%) believe their organizations' software supply chain security program isn't as mature as it should be. Now, you might point out -- and not wrongly -- that there's a number of vendors large and small out there tackling the supply chain security challenge.
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
"Very little shake when the car is in motion," one fan observed.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
This is a great price for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned nearly 20,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with Presidents' Day deals on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
The global video game industry makes more money each year than movies and music combined. Gaming companies have held sizable layoffs, and venture funding to the category hit a five-year low in 2023. Gaming startups raised $2 billion last year, according to a report from video game-focused VC Konvoy Ventures.
It may still be cold outside, but these deals from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more are too good to miss out on.
In a little over a week’s time (February 26-29) around 85,000 or so attendees will descend upon the Fira de Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2024. Like every other major in-person event, the last few years have been rocky for MWC.
Details about new leadership will be announced next week, according to the league.
Epic just announced that Apple has granted it an iOS dev account for Europe after a lengthy legal battle. The company said that it’ll be launching a digital storefront for iOS devices, along with the hit game Fortnite, later this year.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Google Search is testing a feature called Talk to a Live Representative that’s eerily similar to the Pixel phone’s Hold for Me tool. The algorithm will place the call and wait for a service rep before handing it over to you.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.