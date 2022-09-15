Moore heir indicted again

Sep. 15—CATLETTSBURG — About two weeks since being indicted on gun charges relating to an incident in which police accused of him shooting at hallucinations, the heir to a $1.75 million settlement has been indicted once again.

Herbert Moore Jr., 50, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, again. The charge relates to a Sept. 5 warrant service at his house on Valley View Drive on the aforementioned indictment.

According to court records, police discovered another firearm in the convicted felon's house.

Moore is being held on a combined bond of $125,000.

Moore inherited the settlement money after the death of his brother Michael Moore in the Boyd County Detention Center, the same facility he's at now.

