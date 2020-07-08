Moore Kuehn Encourages DCOM, MYOS, ADSW, and NVTA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ: DCOM)

Dime has signed an agreement to merge with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for every share owned.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ: MYOS)

MYOS has agreed to be acquired by MedAvail, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MYOS will own only 3.5% of the combined company with MedAvail.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. ( NYSE: ADSW )

Advanced Disposal has agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Advanced Disposal will receive $30.30 in cash for every share owned.

Invitae Corporation ( NYSE: NVTA )

Invitae has agreed merge with ArcherDx. Under the proposed transaction, Invitae will issue 30 million shares of its common stock to ArcherDX and pay $325 million in cash. If certain milestones are met, Invitae will issue up to an additional 27 million shares of common stock. Invitae stockholders will control approximately 81% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

