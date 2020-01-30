Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages CSFL, DLPH, GILT and TLRA Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)

CenterState Bank has agreed to be acquired by South State Corporation (SSB). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of CenterState will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for every share of CenterState owned.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

Delphi Technologies has agreed to be acquired by BorgWarner (BWA). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for every share of Delphi owned.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT)

Gilat has agreed to be acquired by Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Gilat will receive $10.25 for every share of Gilat owned of which 70% will be paid in cash and 30% will be in Comtech stock.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA)

Telaria has agreed to be acquired by Rubicon Project (RUBI). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Telaris will receive 1.082 shares of Rubicon for every share of Telaria owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be only a small window of time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

