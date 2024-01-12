Moore, longest serving county attorney, honored

Jan. 11—Current and former Johnson County Attorney's Office employees joined a full house of fellow county workers, friends and family members Monday morning in the Johnson County Courthouse to honor County Attorney Bill Moore and his 35 years of service.

Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker, who previously worked as an assistant county attorney under Moore, led a standing ovation for Moore.

"I had the opportunity to work eight years with Mr. Moore and have frequently said that I consider myself lucky to have done so," Boedeker said. "He's one of the kindest, most ethical people I've ever known. He is an honor and a credit to the practice of law."

Boedeker said he's not alone in those sentiments noting that Moore is "near and dear" to the hearts of all county employees.

"We appreciate having him here and will be glad to keep him for many more years to come if he'll stay with us," Boedeker said.

Moore, a graduate of Texas Christian University and Baylor University School of Law, hired on in 1988 as an assistant county attorney under then County Attorney Dale Hanna.

"I worked for [Hanna] four years then, when he became district attorney, I ran for county attorney," Moore said. "And, as they say, the rest is history."

Moore is the county's 13th county attorney since the two offices split — previous to 1933 Johnson County voters elected one person who served both as district and county attorney — and the longest to hold the office having been elected in 1992 and taken office in 1993.

Of Moore's assistant county attorney days, Hanna joked that, like Avis Car Rentals back in the day, Moore was number 2.

"Bill Moore is the second best hire I ever made in my life," Hanna said. "He is integrity above reproach.

"Now, you're all sitting there thinking, 'Well, who's the best hire I ever made?' Well, her name is [Johnson County District Attorney Office Administrator] Merry Cashion. Even Bill Moore would not want to step in front of Merry Cashion."

Moore, in his own comedic moment, motioned toward his fellow county attorney's office staff members surrounding him.

"I'm not sure who's running the office right now," Moore joked.

On a more serious note, Moore credited team work for any success he's realized.

"I've appreciated working with all the elected officials and department heads in the county," Moore said. "I think we've got an awesome county."

Moore especially praised his staff.

"I thank each and every one of them for the hard work they do," Moore said. "Some have been with me a long time. [Assistant County Attorney] Jim Simpson for 29 years in February, [Office Administrator] Amy Pardo for 16. They and all are very dedicated. They all work well together and, if it wasn't for them, this office wouldn't be as successful of have been able to accomplish all it has. I just appreciate the work all of you do day in and day out."

It's a measure of Moore's character, Boedeker said, that several previous county attorney employees chose to attend Monday's Johnson County Commissioners Court meeting in order to honor him.

"Sometimes it's hard to keep staff," Moore said. "I have tow who have left my office to become judges, but they're both doing really well at their new jobs. Boedeker and [Child Protective Court Associate Judge David Barkley] have both gone on to bigger and better things and both have done really well in their respective positions."

County Commissioner Rick Bailey chimed in on Moore.

"I know I speak for every one of us commissioners," Bailey said. "When we get these jobs we come in green as grass and the first person you want to get to know is your county attorney."

Bailey added that he's sit next to Moore during his 15 years as commissioner during commissioners court meetings.

"There's a reason for that," County Commissioner Larry Woolley joked.

Bailey couldn't argue.

"I was getting to that," Bailey said. "The only reason I'm still here is because I sit next to Bill Moore."

Bailey commented that Moore has never faced an opponent in his reelection bids as long as he has been a commissioner.

"People ask why I've never had an opponent," Moore joked. "It's because they don't want to deal with commissioners."

Woolley spoke of Moore's importance to Johnson County.

"When I go to conferences I talk to other commissioners and county judges," Woolley said. "When they share issues they have in their counties I always ask them what their county attorney says on those matters. They say, 'Well, we don't really get a lot of direction from our county attorney. I can't imagine what that would be like, because I get a lot of direction from Bill and he's always helping to make sure we're heading in the right direction and doing the right things."

County Commissioner Kenny Howell agreed.

"Evidently those other commissioners didn't listen too well when they went to newly elected school," Howell said. "When I went, the first thing they told us was to put your county attorney number one in your speed dial. Before you make any decision you have a question about, hit that number.

"And that's exactly what we do. We make sure that whatever we do and whatever decisions we make we're making them within the law, and we thank Bill for that."

Commissioner Mike White said he's done the same.

"It doesn't matter what time of day or night it is," White said. "I woke him up several times with questions when I was still a constable and he'd answer his phone and answer my questions.

"Of course, he changed his cellphone number soon after that. I don't know what that was about."

Three centuries on hand

Moore was one of 20 county employees presented length of service pins during Monday's commissioners court meeting.

As a group, Woolley said, the employees represent 325 years of service to the county. Moore led the pack with 35 years while the other employee's service tenures ranged from five to 20 years.

Juan "Miguel" Torres and Garritt Bennett, both with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, received 20-year pins.

Torres works as a recruiter and performs background checks for JCSO.

Sheriff Adam King called him the "face of the agency."

"Miguel is the man who goes out to find the best and the brightest and bring them to the sheriff's office," King said. "He's worked a lot of jobs during his 20 years with the sheriff's office, but I think he's found his true calling in recruitment, which is good for him, and good for us too."

Among other attributes, Torres' "wonderful personality" makes him the ideal candidate for his job, King added.

"If you've ever met Miguel you love him instantly," King said. "He's always the life of the party and someone you just love having around. You always know where he is in the building because you can hear him laughing and cutting up. He just brightens the day."

Bennett and JCSO Capt. David Blankenship, recognized for 15 years of service, were unable to attend Monday's ceremony.

King recognized Calvin Miller, however, for his 10 years of service characterizing him as a unique talent who brings vital experience to the job.

"He brings a skill set kind of rare but very necessary to law enforcement, which is a high attention to detail," King said. "Not many people have the patience to do what he does but thank God we've got him. Because when you get into a major trial you've got to have those details covered to ensure you've looked at everything possible in that investigation. Calvin is that guy. The success of our entire criminal investigation division often hinges on this man's attention to detail."

King presented a 10-year pin to Rebecca Peyton, who oversees the jail's commissary. Profits from the commissary help fund GED, vocational education and rehabilitation programs for inmates, King said.

Moore presented a 15-year pin to his office investigator, Jeffrey Acklen. Acklen, Moore explained, tracks down defendants who skip court appearance or fail to live up to the conditions of their probations.

Also recognized was Aislinn Parson of the Johnson County Tax Office for 15 years service.

Other 10-year employees recognized included:

—Deborah Allison of County Court at Law No. 1.

—Christy Williams, Johnson County Tax Office.

—Derrell McCravey, District Attorney's Office.

—Donna White, Purchasing Department.

—Duane Webber, Facilities Management.

Five-year pin recipients included:

—Sean Bagwell, Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

—Keely McCrady, Johnson County Extension Office.

—Stephanie Doty, JCSO.

—Melissa Garcia, District Attorney's Office.

—Tami Thomas, County Clerk's Office.

—Samantha Bryne, 249th District Court.

—Becky Heath, Facilities Management.