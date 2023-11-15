Moore PD arrests Arkansas driver after meth found

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An out-of-state driver was arrested in Moore after drugs were found in their vehicle.

According to the Moore Police Department, an Arkansas driver was stopped for a traffic violation late Monday night.

Drugs found by Moore Police.

During the stop, officials say officers discovered several bags containing a powdery substance.

After further investigation, officer were able to determine that the substance found was meth and the driver was taken into custody.

