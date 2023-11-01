Moore police issue warning after victim receives counterfeit money in exchange for car

TechCrunch

Vespa.ai, the big data serving engine that just a few weeks ago spun out from Yahoo (full disclosure: TechCrunch's parent company) into an independent venture, has raised a new round of funds. Blossom Capital led a $31 million investment in Vespa -- money that Vespa CEO Jon Bratseth says will be put toward growing Vespa as a standalone business, strengthening the company's engineering functions and "delivering more features faster to all Vespa's users." "In particular, we’ll speed up the development of features that'll make it easier for developers to create apps that combine AI models with proprietary data sets," Bratseth told TechCrunch in an email interview.