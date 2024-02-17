Moores Mill Fire, Huntsville-Madison Rescue Squad pull car out of Flint River

MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department (MMVFD) says it and several other agencies responded Friday after a car ran off into Flint River.

Moores Mill VFD Spokesperson Ethan Fitzgerald said the department received the call around 5 p.m. He said the vehicle was at a put-in spot near Oscar Patterson Road and Rube Robinson Road when it entered the water.

Fitzgerald said the driver was able to get out and was not seriously injured.

He said the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the scene to help properly remove the vehicle. According to Fitzgerald, before the rescue squad got to the scene, the car had floated down the river from where it originally entered due to rain and deteriorating water conditions.

“Several hours later, weather conditions and prolonged time in the water nearly forced crews to pack up without the vehicle,” MMVFD said in a post on social media. “However, we were able to get it out.”

Fitzgerald said that the vehicle was removed from the river after 8:30 p.m.

He said HEMSI also responded to the scene.

