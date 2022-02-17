Moorestown couple face forced-labor charges

CAMDEN - A Moorestown woman is accused of taking the passports from two people who were in the country illegally, then coercing them to provide labor and other services.

Bolaji Bolarinwa, 47, allegedly "knew that both victims had entered the United States illegally and harbored them from detection for her own financial gain," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Bolarinwa also "abused and threatened abuse of legal process" against the alleged victims, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It also alleged her spouse, 65-year-old Isiaka Bolarinwa, "participated in the scheme and financially benefitted from the victims’ forced labor."

An indictment says the victims were women, but offered no details about their backgrounds.

It alleges Bolaji Bolarinwa "unlawfully obtained labor and services" from the victims between November 2015 and October 2016.

She allegedly coerced one woman "by means of serious harm or threats of serious harm." The second woman was coerced "by means of force or threats of force," according to the indictment.

An attorney for Bolaji Bolarinwa, Jeffrey Zucker of Camden, did not respond to a request for comment.

Court records did not identify a lawyer representing Isiaka Bolarinwa.

The Bolarinwas are charged with two counts of forced labor, the statement said.

Bolaji Bolarinwa is also accused of bringing in and harboring certain aliens, as well as unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of forced labor.

The charges are only allegations. The Bolarinwas have not been convicted in the case.

