Moorestown school buses hit by catalytic converter thieves, police say

MOORESTOWN - Police are investigating the weekend theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Moorestown High School and are searching for a white utility truck in connection with the heist.

Moorestown police Chief Walter B. Walczak said thieves removed the expensive air pollution control devices from nine of the Moorestown High School buses parked on school property at 350 Bridgeboro Road.

The vandalism, however, did not disrupt school transportation Monday morning because school officials were able to get those buses repaired or temporarily replaced, according to the chief.Walczak said police are searching for a white truck with a utility body and a rear-mounted ladder that was seen on school surveillance cameras entering school property at one minute before midnight Friday with possibly two suspects.

Catalytic converters are highly coveted by thieves because they contain the previous metals platinum, rhodium and palladium, which scrap dealers say can be worth thousands of dollars per ounce.

"It appears the culprits parked their truck and spent three hours underneath buses using what we suspect were hand tools to cut off the converters until 3 a.m. Saturday,” Walczak explained, noting the parking lot is not fenced..

He said the thefts were discovered by a school transportation employee who contacted police shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police released photos of the truck but had no details on the suspects.“We have had some commercial and other private vehicle instances of converter theft but nothing of this extent,” the chief said.

The public is urged to contact the Moorestown Police Department’s criminal investigations bureau at 856-914-3092 with any information.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Mooretown NJ school buses hit by catalytic converter thieves