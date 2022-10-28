Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year-old cold case in Missouri

A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder and rape 38 years ago in Missouri, the Moorseville Police Department said in a statement Friday.

James Frederick Wilson, 59, was charged with felony forcible rape with a weapon and felony assault in the 1st degree with a deadly weapon, MPD said.

Mooresville police were asked to assist the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with the case in September, police said.

The rape and attempted murder took place in March 1984 in Columbia, Missouri, when the victim was abducted at knife point while walking to work. Police said the victim was driven to a dead-end road and raped before the suspect attempted to kill them and discard the body in a nearby creek.

Despite life-threatening injuries, the victim survived, but the case went unsolved. In 2020, it was assigned to a cold-case unit who used DNA to identify Wilson.

Wilson is being held under a $1 million bond at the Iredell County Detention Center. He will be extradited back to Missouri to await trial, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact MPD Detectives at 704-664-3311 or contact CPD Detectives at ColumbiaPoliceTipline@Como.gov or 573-874-7400.