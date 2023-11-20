Mooresville man charged in 2022 fentanyl case that resulted in man’s death

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal fentanyl overdose of another man in early 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Timothy Franklin Wing, 32, of Mooresville, has been charged with felony overdose death by distribution in connection to the case.

Deputies said Wing provided fentanyl to the victim before he passed away at a residence located along Summertree Drive near Troutman on March 6, 2022. Detectives were able to identify Wing as the suspect by examining cellular phone and social media records.

MORE FROM QCN

Crime & Public Safety

An autopsy was conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office. Toxicology results just returned this month due to the extended wait time for toxicology results from the state lab, indicating the death was from a fentanyl overdose, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Wing on Friday, Nov. 17. He’s being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.