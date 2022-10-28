Mooresville man suspected in 1984 rape and attempted murder in Missouri

Nearly 40 years after a victim was raped and left for dead in Columbia, Missouri, police say a suspect from Mooresville has been arrested on felony charges.

The attack happened on March 24, 1984, according to the Columbia Police Department. The victim was reportedly walking to work when they were abducted at knifepoint. Police said a suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road, raped the victim, and then attempted to murder them. The victim was thrown into a nearby creek, but police said they survived.

Decades went by without a break, but a cold case detective with CPD used new DNA evidence technology in 2020 and a suspect was identified as a former resident of Columbia who moved to Mooresville.

That’s when the Mooresville Police Department got involved. Detectives with MPD worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and “covertly” obtained a DNA sample from the suspect in the case. Once a lab compared the DNA sample to the evidence recovered as part of the original investigation, detectives had a match.

According to CPD, arrest warrants were obtained for 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson of Mooresville. He was taken into custody after a search at his home on Thursday.

Police say Wilson is facing charges of felony forcible rape with a weapon, and felony first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into custody in the Iredell County Detention Center and is expected to be extradited to Missouri. His bond was set at $1 million.

