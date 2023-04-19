Mooresville PD hosts domestic violence symposium to better address problem, help victims

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

In their efforts to address the problem, the Mooresville Police Department (MPD), along with other agencies across the state, hosted a free domestic and sexual violence symposium for dispatchers, prosecutors, officers, detectives, and victims’ advocates on Wednesday, their first meeting since 2017.

Guests at the symposium were introduced to new sexual assault kit initiatives, the N.C. Superior Act, pre-trial release violations, as well as the impact of domestic and sexual violence in a community.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura joined the group as they reunited after six years apart and spoke to Dan Miglin, a 30-year law enforcement veteran and victim advocate for My Sister’s House in Statesville, a nonprofit that helps women and children who have escaped violence and abuse.

ALSO READ: Domestic violence survivor advocates for other women facing abuse

Miglin is one of the many organizers of the two-day training event. His goal is to educate everyone involved, from detectives to judges, to help all victims get the justice they deserve.

“We can’t help the victim if we don’t know who our partners are,” Miglin told Kustura, “They’re in a moment of crisis and they need someone to care”.

In Mooresville alone, police say there have been over 1,400 reported cases of domestic violence and sexual assault since January 2022. Cases like those are nothing new for Special Victim Detective Robin Watts, but thanks to a grant, she is able to make them her main focus.

“I think it should be something across the board because these cases take a lot of time and a lot of digging,” Watts said.

Iredell County District Attorney Sarah Kirkman praised the help she gets from law enforcement and grants as they help her keep offenders behind bars longer. Kirkman also highlighted the importance of victims coming forward and being connected with resources.

“We’ve been able to achieve better justice for victims, we’ve been able to make better cases and make better prosecutions,” Kirkman said.

Story continues

Miglin credits his law enforcement training as being what prompted him to become a victim advocate and continue to make a difference in his community.

“I took what I was trained to do, which is be compassionate, listen to that person, and do everything in my power to help them,” Miglin said, “I just feel like it’s a calling of mine.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, click here for resources.

(WATCH BELOW: Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence)







