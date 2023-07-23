Mooresville police chief honored with prestigious award

After 35 years of service in law enforcement, a police chief was honored Tuesday for his hard work.

Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani was selected by the North Carolina Police Executives Association (NCPEA) to receive the Keith Bulla Police Executive of the Year Award.

The award is given to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of the position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.

Chief Campurciani served as the Chief of Police in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Executive Director of the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association before joining the Mooresville Police Department in 2019.

Campurciani has also held many roles throughout his 35 year career in law enforcement including DEA task force agent, an SRT commander, officer in charge of a narcotics unit, the commandant of a regional police academy, and the Head of Internal Affairs.

He is a graduate of the 195th Session of the FBI National Academy where he was named an honor graduate and the class spokesperson.

Chief Campurciani was presented his award at the NCPEA Annual Awards Banquet in Wilmington, North Carolina on July 18.

