MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Commission approved its nomination of Kerry Buckner to serve as the next chief of police at the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department.

Now that the police commission has confirmed its nomination, the town council must either approve or deny the decision during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Fuel prices: Fuel prices: City council passes gas appropriation for police & fire departments.

A total of eight candidates were interviewed out of 32 applicants before the commission made its decision. The final interviews for the role took place Friday.

Buckner's background

Buckner has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having served in various roles during his three decades working at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which include 26 years serving on the department's bomb squad as an assistant bomb squad assistant, a three-year stint as a homicide lieutenant and over 30 years as a detective sergeant.

In February 2021, he took up his most recent role as the department's night watch commander. Buckner also served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

The search for a new police chief

This nomination concludes a months-long process to select a new police chief following the controversial demotion of former Police Chief Kevin Julian.

Julian was initially promoted to police chief in January 2020 after Richard Allen's retirement. The town council voted 5-0 to demote him to his original rank of lieutenant at its March 16 meeting.

Mooresville officer Brock Chipman has been serving as interim police chief since his appointment in early April.

The next regular meeting of the Mooresville Police Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Mooresville Police Department Conference Room, 445 S. Indiana St.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Mooresville Police Commission nominates IMPD Major Kerry Buckner for police chief