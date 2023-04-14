Mooresville police: Driver in stolen car killed while running from officers on I-77

A person was killed and another is on the run after the pair fled from Mooresville police officers on Interstate 77.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday. According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers went to Bluefield Road to find a car with a stolen license plate. They found the car on Carriage Club Drive and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Police said the suspect drove south on I-77, so officers threw stop sticks out on the interstate between Highway 150 and Brawley School Road. The car eventually stopped in the HOV lane of I-77 South about a mile father south.

According to Mooresville police, two people then got out of the car and ran away from officers. The driver ran east toward I-77 North, jumping across the concrete barrier of the toll lanes, police said.

The driver was hit by a car that was driving north in the HOV lane, police said. He died at the scene.

The passenger, who police are still looking for, ran south on I-77.

The people inside the car that hit the suspect were not hurt, authorities said.

Officers discovered the car the two suspects were in had been reported stolen from Charlotte. Neither suspect has been identified at this time.

Highway patrol is investigating the deadly crash, and police are continuing their investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to call Officer Dias at 704-664-3311.

No further information was released.

