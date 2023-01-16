Mooresville police investigating Sunday evening shooting

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police.

Police said an investigation into the incident has begun and they are questioning a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

