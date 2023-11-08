Mooresville Police officer shoots, kills man with gun in hospital parking lot

A police officer fatally shot a 56-year-old man early Wednesday in the parking lot of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.

Mooresville officers responding to the call about a man saying he was suicidal were told by police dispatch, “Security saw him put a gun in his pocket,” according to emergency radio traffic obtained by The Charlotte Observer via Broadcastify on Wednesday morning.

Mooresville resident Robert William Berry “sustained multiple injuries” after an officer fired five rounds at him, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.

Hospital staff called police saying a man told them he “was planning to do harm to himself” in his vehicle about 3:45 a.m., police said.

It’s unclear how much time passed after officers arrived but the “shots fired” call is heard, shouted by one of the officers on their radio. The officer, according to the Broadcastify feed, asks dispatch to let doctors in the Emergency Room at the hospital know the man has been shot. ”Tell them to come out here in the parking lot. We got a gunshot victim out in their parking lot,” the officers is heard radioing.

It was not immediately known why the man was in the hospital or whether he’d been a patient and discharged or left on his own.

The man was holding a firearm outside his vehicle when officers arrived, police said. The man complied at first when officers “issued multiple commands to drop the firearm,” police said.

The man then picked up the firearm from the ground “and posed a threat to the officers,” according to the news release. That’s when an officer shot him, police said.

“Officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid and transferred the individual to the care of LNRMC professionals,” police said in the release.

The officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave pending further investigation, as is standard protocol, police said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting as Mooresville Police conduct an administrative investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.