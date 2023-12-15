Mooresville road project underway; completion scheduled for 2029

A new project in Mooresville hopes to improve safety and traffic flow on a major road, but will take years to complete.

A $34.8 million contract has been awarded to widen Brawley School Road and make improvements between Interstate 77 and Highway 21. The stretch of road is a little more than a mile long.

The changes include adding signalized intersections, new sidewalks, bike lanes, and U-turn accessibility.

Crews are currently relocating utilities in the area, with the actual construction starting next spring.

Completion is scheduled for early 2029, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation said they will minimize traffic impacts by working during non-peak travel times.

