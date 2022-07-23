Mooreville man accused of $18K copper theft

Jul. 22—TUPELO — A Lee County man is behind bars after being accused of stealing more than $18,000 worth of copper from a Tupelo plumbing company.

Police were called to Southern Bath & Kitchen at 137 Wallace Street July 5 for a burglary. The business reported that a large amount of copper line was stolen in the break in.

The investigation led the Tupelo Police Department to charge Russell Allen Reich, 35, of County Road 1252, Mooreville with burglary of commercial building.

During his initial appearance July 20, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $30,000.

william.moore@djournal.com