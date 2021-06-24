Mooreville man charged with weekend assault, carjacking

Jun. 23—TUPELO — A Lee County man is facing at least five felony charges after a domestic situation escalated to car theft.

Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to a Highway 371 North Mooreville business around 9:30 p.m. on June 19 for a stolen vehicle and a hit-and-run. Witnesses at the business said a male suspect assaulted a female, then stole a vehicle, hitting two people and causing serious injuries to them as he fled the scene.

As deputies searched for the suspect and the stolen car, a separate call came in about someone breaking into vehicles and assaulting an employee at a business in the Saltillo industrial park around 11 p.m. Responding deputies took Aaron Ellis Osborn into custody.

Osborn, 25, of 122A Highway 371 Mooreville, was booked into the Lee County Jail on June 20 at 2:30 a.m. On Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of car burglary, carjacking and simple domestic violence.

During his initial court appearance, a judge set Osborn's bond on the new charges at $250,000. Osborn was out on bond for robbery at the time of his arrest. That bond will likely be revoked by the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and Osborn could be facing additional charges.

