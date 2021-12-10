Mooreville men charged with Saltillo concession stand burglary

Dec. 9—SALTILLO — A pair of Mooreville men have been accused of repeatedly burglarizing concession stands in Saltillo.

On Nov. 26, thieves forcibly entered the concession stand at W.K. Webb Sportsplex. Once inside, they stole a large amount of food as well as food processing machines.

The incident was captured on the security camera located at the park. Those images helped police identify the men they believe responsible for the crime.

Jason Cochran, 19, of Highway 371, Mooreville; and Travis Pitts, 19, of Highway 371, Mooreville, were both arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with burglary of a commercial building.

During their initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set their bonds at $1,000 each. Both have since been released form the Lee County Jail

According to officials with the Saltillo Police Department, the stolen machines were located and recovered.

