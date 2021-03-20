Mooreville soccer coach arrested on sex charges

Mar. 19—TUPELO — The Mooreville High School soccer coach was arrested Friday morning and charged with multiple felony counts related to inappropriate contact with a student.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Luke Tanner Mason, 27, was arrested following a probable cause hearing Friday and charged with three counts of the enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one count of the dissemination of sexual material to a person under 18.

Mason is being held on an $85,000 bond set by circuit court. He was in his first year coaching both the boys and girls soccer teams.

"A few weeks ago, the Lee County Sheriff's Department was made aware of allegations of inappropriate communications and contact from a teacher to a student," Johnson said. "We were contacted by the school system and immediately opened an investigation into the accusations made."

According to Johnson, the coach is accused of making several attempts to "engage in inappropriate acts with children under the age of 18."

There was sufficient evidence to move forward and hold a probable cause hearing, as required by law. During that hearing March 19 at 9 a.m., Circuit Court Judge Chip Mills issued warrants for Mason's arrest.

william.moore@djournal.com