Mooreville woman jailed after second pursuit
Mar. 9—TUPELO — A Lee County woman is facing serious charges after leading Tupelo police on two high speed chases in less than a week.
After a wreck ended the second pursuit Monday afternoon, Maranda McMillen, 25, of 379 County Road 1581, Mooreville, was arrested and charged with a single count of felony eluding.
When she was carried to Tupelo Municipal Court Tuesday for her initial appearance, her bond was set at $50,000. She will likely face additional felony charges, as well as a host of misdemeanor traffic violations.
According to Tupelo Police Department Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton, an officer patrolling South Veterans Boulevard Monday recognized McMillen's red Toyota Corolla as the same car that led police on a pursuit last week. Officers attempted to stop her vehicle at 2:49 p.m. on March 8, but the driver refused to stop.
Clayton said the pursuit headed east from the Tupelo city limits, turning onto Highway 6. The chase ended when McMillen lost control of the car and crashed near the Nettleton city limits.
McMillen was carried by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center where she was treated and quickly released to the custody of Tupelo police. She was then booked in the the Lee County Jail.
On Thursday, March 4 around 5:30 p.m., an officer on patrol at Crosstown saw a white female in a red Toyota Corolla turn north onto Gloster, squealing her tires and speeding to the stoplight at Jefferson Street.
The officer pulled behind the suspect and saw the driver "act erratic," moving around a lot and looking at the officer in the rearview mirror. When the light turned green, she again squealed her tires and sped away. When the officer tried to pull her over, she refused to stop, heading west on Jackson Street.
On the hilly two-lane Jackson Street, she was passing cars against the double yellow lines. Police say she she almost wrecked in the curve by the airport. She ran the traffic light at Coley Road, turning left and heading south. Police say they were forced to terminate the pursuit after she allegedly ran the red light at Chesterville Road and pushed her car to speeds of more than 90 mph.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the sheriff's offices from Itawamba, Lee and Monroe counties assisted in the Monday pursuit.