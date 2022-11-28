Moorhead hunter accidentally shot northwest of Jamestown, sheriff says

Nov. 27—JAMESTOWN — A 26-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota, man was accidentally shot Friday evening while hunting coyotes about 10 to 15 miles northwest of here, according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

Kaiser said the Moorhead man and a 37-year-old Jamestown man were after a coyote.

"They were both shooting and one gentleman got hit," he said.

He said the Moorhead man was airlifted to Fargo. He was unsure of the man's condition.

Kaiser said names will not be released and no charges are pending.

"So far, it seems to be an accident from what we are seeing," he said.

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.