Moorhead man accused of possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills

A Moorhead man is accused of possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Fathi Shukri Abdi, 30, faces one felony count of third-degree drugs.

About 4:20 p.m. Thursday, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Abdi in St. Cloud. The officer observed the vehicle failed to correctly signal or come to a complete stop before turning and had an object hanging from the rearview mirror. The officer was also aware a similar vehicle was reportingly providing controlled substances to others by handing out backpacks, according to the complaint.

The officer noticed the odor of marijuana from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a backpack and duffel bag. In the backpack, law enforcement found 479 pills the officer recognized as fentanyl pills. Law enforcement also located a small amount of marijuana.

Abdi noted the backpack was his, according to the complaint.

An initial appearance is scheduled May 9 for Abdi, according to a court document.

