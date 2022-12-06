Moorhead woman sentenced in drug trafficking case

Dec. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Moorhead, Minnesota woman charged with multiple drug crimes changed her plea in court on Monday, Dec. 5 and was sentenced.

Jessica Sue Cook, 34, was charged with possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Cook was also charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Her final charge was the Class C felony of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Cook pleaded guilty to both charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Judge Donald Hager accepted the proposed plea agreement, dismissing Cook's charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cook was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven suspended for the methamphetamine charge, and five years with two suspended for the fentanyl charge.

Cook will serve her sentences concurrently for a total of three years in prison. She has credit for time served since Aug. 5 — a total of 122 days.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force followed a tip on Aug. 5 regarding drug trafficking in Grand Forks. The GFNTF located a 2001 Honda Accord and observed a traffic violation. Cook was the passenger of the vehicle. She had an active warrant in Fargo, but it turned out to be non-extraditable.

Cook was detained and gave the GFNTF consent to search her two bags. One M30 pill was located. A probable cause search was then conducted on the vehicle, and a "snort tube" was found between the console and front seats. Misty Goulet, the driver of the vehicle, said the tube had methamphetamine and M30 pills inside it.

Goulet consented to a search of some of her items, the affidavit says. During the search, Goulet said there were drugs in her purse. Inside, the GFNTF found five blue designer bags containing methamphetamine, in various gram amounts. There was another bag with 104 counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl. Neither Goulet nor Cook would claim ownership of the items.

Goulet is currently scheduled for a final dispositional conference on March 9.