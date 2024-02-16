Moose chases man down ski slope in Wyoming
equipment is in storage, and her lab was closed because the federal government never paid her a dime.
Rocket Lab is exploring possible applications for a satellite constellation that they would build, launch and operate in-house, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink business, as a way of generating recurring revenue, an executive said this week. “If you look to where we ultimately want to go, in a lot of ways we want to emulate what [SpaceX] has successfully done, which is work their way towards the applications market,” Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice said.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Spurred by the growing threat of deepfakes, the FTC is seeking to modify an existing rule that bans the impersonation of businesses or government agencies to cover all consumers. "Fraudsters are using AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at a much wider scale," FTC chair Lina Khan said in a press release. 1. Fraudsters are using voice cloning & other AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at scale.
Tiger Woods completely shanked what should have been a very simple approach shot late in his round on Thursday afternoon in what was a very relatable moment.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
.406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture firm investing in enterprise-focused startups in healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity, closed its fifth fund with $265 million in capital commitments. The firm was founded by Liam Donohue, who was the founder of Boston venture firm Arcadia Partners, and two other partners, including Maria Cirino, co-founder of the managed-security services company Guardent, and former Razorfish CFO Larry Begley. The new fund is backed by a group of new and existing limited partners, including university endowments, foundations, pension plans and strategic investors.
GM has announced a significant expansion of its Super Cruise operating area by around 750,000 miles to rural roads and minor highways in the US and Canada.
A misconfigured cloud storage server belonging to automotive giant BMW exposed sensitive company information, including private keys and internal data, TechCrunch has learned. Can Yoleri, a security researcher at threat intelligence company SOCRadar, told TechCrunch that he discovered the exposed BMW cloud storage server while routinely scanning the internet. Yoleri said the exposed Microsoft Azure–hosted storage server — also known as a "bucket" — in BMW’s development environment was “accidentally configured to be public instead of private due to misconfiguration."
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest rate cuts.
When insuring your car, you need to know what your deductible is, and how it affects what you'll pay after an accident.
Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York’s Third Congressional District, defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in the race to replace George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December.
Germany-based Earlybird Health announced the final closing of its second fund of €173 million (around $185 million). This is more than twice the size of Earlybird's first healthcare-focused fund, Health I, which reached €85 million at final closing. While both funds are similar in investment thesis and stage, this will enable Earlybird Health to write larger checks.
A new deal has brought the 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card back down to an all-time low of $25.