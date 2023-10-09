Moose family walks through Fitzwilliam yard
A security camera captured a moose family walking through a Fitzwilliam property.
A security camera captured a moose family walking through a Fitzwilliam property.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Braid, a four-year-old startup that aimed to make shared wallets more mainstream among consumers, has shut down. Founded in January 2019 by Amanda Peyton and Todd Berman (who left in 2020), San Francisco-based Braid set out to offer friends and family an FDIC-insured, multi-user account that was designed to make it easy “to pool, manage and spend money together.” Braid raised a total of $10 million in funding “over multiple rounds” from Index Ventures, Accel and others, according to Peyton’s LinkedIn page.
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
Audio gadget manufacturer Bastle just released an iOS app that uses the phone’s microphone and speakers to capture audio from the outside. You can then transform this audio via feedback, resonance manipulation, filters and custom impulse responses.
"Love the space saving design," wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan.
Unveiled to great fanfare in 2011 by Volkswagen Chairman Martin Winterkorn at the Frankfurt motor show, the VW Up has passed on to the great car graveyard.
Advanced AI capabilities are coming to your favorite devices sooner than you think.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
The expansion of Toyota’s Crown range of continues with the introduction last week of the Crown Sport crossover in Japan.
Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out to address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300% growth over the past 12 months.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.
Rain, snow and ice are no match for these sturdy shoes, which have kept me from wiping out on wet surfaces for the past decade.
Bookmark it now.
A review of our 2023 Toyota Sienna minivan hybrid vehicle. We test it out for its daily driving and road trip capabilities during our long-term test.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.