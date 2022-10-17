Moose fight it out in driveway as family watches one moose fly into back of pickup truck
A Colorado family watched two moose fight next to their cars in their driveway, with one moose flying into the back of their parked pickup truck.
A Colorado family watched two moose fight next to their cars in their driveway, with one moose flying into the back of their parked pickup truck.
You've probably heard of the "pink tax" -- the extra money women are routinely charged across a number of categories including personal care products, personal care services and clothing. But you may...
Does the October share price for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LECO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...
The screeching about-turn on tax cuts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will not spare Britain from painful spending cuts and new tax hikes to fix the country's public finances. Hunt stripped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plans of all but a few of her tax-cutting promises as he rushed to stem the crisis in confidence that they set off in Britain's bond market. But the challenge for Hunt to repair the public finances - and Britain's economic credibility - is far from done, with no pain-free options available.
The monarch met a family from Afghanistan given a new home by a woman moved by their plight.
The recent OPEC Plus production cutback pushed oil prices up, causing another increase in cost of production and its consequent inflationary impact.
Marvel Entertainment’s Isaac Perlmutter and investor Nelson Peltz provide grants to the Town of Palm Beach United Way fund for Hurricane Ian relief.
The pickup had to be cut out of the wall, officials say.
The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing.
The EU's border agency said it had assisted Greek authorities in providing immediate aid to the migrants, who were mainly from Afghanistan and Syria.
The actress revealed she was "forced to pretend everything was okay and normal while dealing with intense injuries."
Democratic candidate for MTG’s House seat, Marcus Flowers, said she “drove those people to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with [her] lie”
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging the student not tell anyone.
Yeah...queen.View Entire Post ›
Photographic proof that sheer can work for sweater weather.
Reporter Rachel Hosie maintains her fat loss with staples like Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and sourdough bread.
While on the road, I found out the worst sex positions in a vehicle and how to have a successful romantic relationship in a tiny-living environment.
“Just pick them up. No hook needed.”
When Donald Trump sold his DC hotel for $375 million this May, Deutsche Bank had the financial equivalent of a gun to his head, court filings reveal.
Jordan Poole addressed the incident with Draymond Green for the first time.
You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.