Moose fight it out in driveway as family watches one moose fly into back of pickup truck

Reuters

The screeching about-turn on tax cuts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will not spare Britain from painful spending cuts and new tax hikes to fix the country's public finances. Hunt stripped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plans of all but a few of her tax-cutting promises as he rushed to stem the crisis in confidence that they set off in Britain's bond market. But the challenge for Hunt to repair the public finances - and Britain's economic credibility - is far from done, with no pain-free options available.