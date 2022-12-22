A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction

A moose left a rare gift in a homeowner’s front yard in Alaska — and it was captured on their Ring doorbell camera.

The clip shows the moose amble into the frame and freeze as if he notices something in the distance. He stays that way for 30 seconds or so before turning his head and shaking both his head and his body — and his antlers drop into the snow.

At that, he’s startled and runs off.

Tyra Bogert posted the video to Facebook and TikTok on Friday, Dec. 16. “Moose dropping antlers at my house!” she wrote.

Several people commented that he left them as a Christmas gift. One asked Bogert if she lives at the North Pole, and she replied saying she lives about five hours south of it.

“He said Merry Christmas!” someone wrote.

“What a gift!” another said.

Many wondered if Bogert kept the antlers and said they wanted to see them. Bogert posted another clip showing her husband venturing into the snow to get them and showing them off to the Ring camera.

“We were both shocked,” she told McClatchy News in a Facebook message. “It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift. I don’t think anyone just finds a pair of antlers like that.”

They plan to mount them on one of their 30-foot walls, she said.

Moose shed their antlers annually as part of their breeding cycle, according to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve.

