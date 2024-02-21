Moose strolls through Sterling yard

A Sterling neighborhood had a sterling visitor recently.

Photos sent to Boston 25 by Peter Morgan captured a moose strolling through a yard.

The moose can be seen leisurely strolling over a driveway and stopping to chew on some branches.

Because of their large size and strength, adult moose have few natural predators and may exhibit bold behavior toward people, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW