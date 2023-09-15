Moose tramples hiker along Colorado trail, officials remind hikers to keep safe distance

Wildlife authorities say a moose trampled a hiker this week along a Colorado trail after the person stopped to observe the large animal and its calf.

The attack, which Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said marks the third of its kind in the state so far this year, took place on a Teller County trail about 25 miles west of Colorado Springs.

According to news release, two hikers with three dogs reported confronting a cow moose Tuesday near Crags Trail. All three dogs were reportedly on-leash, officials wrote in the release.

The hikers told officials they saw the moose and its calf in the first clearing about a mile into the trail. The hikers watched the moose for a short time, according to the release, then told officials they tried to go around it while keeping space from the moose. But the moose, the hikers said, drew close to the group.

Grizzly bear attack in Montana: Officials search for grizzly bear that attacked hunter near Montana's Yellow Mule Trail

A dog bark and protective defense

As the moose approached, one of the dogs began to bark, officials said.

"That prompted the moose to come at one of the hikers, trampling one of them," officials wrote in the release. "They were able to get the moose off and tried to run away, but the moose continued to chase after them down the trail."

Water pours off a cow moose after pulling its head out of Lobster Stream while feeding on aquatic plants in Lobster Township, Maine. Wildlife authorities in Colorado say a Moose trampled a hiker on September 12, 2023 along a trail in Teller County after the person stopped to observe the large animal and its calf.

At some point, the moose stopped chasing the hikers and they were able to get to their vehicles.

The injured hiker walked away from the trampling on their own, officials reported, and went to a hospital to be evaluated and treated for minor injuries.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region, said. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

Rhino kills zookeeper: Austrian zoo closes after rhino attacks married zookeepers, killing one

Moose population spikes across Colorado

The moose population is growing across Colorado, wildlife officials said, especially in Teller County.

As of mid September, officials said, there were some 3,500 moose in the state, compared to 2,250 in 2013.

"With more people moving into Colorado and a growing moose population, it's becoming especially important to take precautions when recreating in the state," wildlife officials wrote in the release.

After a 2022 incident on the Crags Trail − when a moose attacked a woman while her dog ran off leash − wildlife officials posted signs warning people to be leery of moose in the area.

Attack marks third in state so far this year

The attack comes on the heels of two other moose attacks reported in the state this year.

Officials said both took place in the Boulder County area, another location with growing moose and human populations located north of Teller County and northwest of Denver.

Signs of moose aggression include its ears laid back, hairs on its rump raised and it licking its snout, wildlife officials said.

In autumn, Kroening said, wildlife including deer, elk and moose enter an annual breeding period called the "rut" − when male become more aggressive, fighting one other for the opportunity to mate. The aggression can sometimes be turned toward people that get too close, officials said.

Tips to avoid dangerous encounters

Wildlife officials are reminding hikers to keep a safe distance from animals in the wild when observing them.

They also recommend the following:

Do not approach, touch or feed wild animals;

Keep dogs on a leash at all times;

Do not attempt to keep going if you see wildlife ahead of you on a trail. Instead, back away slowly and return the way you came.”

Avoid thick willow habitat in areas where some are likely to be found eating or resting. (Moose's calves, born in a 3 to 4 week period from the end of May to mid-June, are often found lying in willows while their mother is off grazing and will stay with their mother into the fall. )

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Moose tramples hiker on Colorado trail in Teller County